BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 26-year-old Bakersfield man was sentenced to prison Tuesday after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Duwayne Payton, a member of the East Side Crips, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California. He was found in possession of a stolen Glock Model-17 9mm handgun on March 11, 2021.

Payton is barred from owning firearms due to prior felony convictions, including convictions in Bakersfield for burglary and vehicle theft, the release said.