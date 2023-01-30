BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was sentenced to federal prison Monday for illegally possessing a handgun.

Katterin McCray, 25, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun, according to court documents and a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California.

McCray was a passenger in a vehicle Bakersfield police tried to stop for traffic violations on Jan. 15, 2022, according to the release. A chase ensued and McCray tossed a .40-caliber handgun with a high-capacity magazine near the intersection of Cottonwood Road and Casa Loma Drive, the release said.

McCray is barred from possessing guns or ammunition due to prior felony convictions.