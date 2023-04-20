BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Thursday after pleading no contest to having sex with a 10-year-old girl, according to court records.

David Silva Bautista, 22, pleaded no contest last month to one of nine felony charges filed against him alleging sex acts with a minor or possessing material depicting a minor engaged in sexual conduct, according to court records. The other charges were dismissed.

Bautista told investigators he met the girl on social media and believed she was 13 or 14, according to a report filed by Taft police.

The girl’s mother reported her missing July 2 when she woke up and saw her daughter wasn’t in bed, the report says. A neighbor told her the girl may have got into a red Honda sedan.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police found her half a block from home with Bautista, whom they detained, the filing says. He at first denied engaging in sexual behavior with the girl, but eventually admitted they had unprotected sex in the back of his car. DNA samples were collected.