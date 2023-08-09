BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison for a shooting that took place in broad daylight in Shafter and was witnessed by a police officer, according to court records.

Elijah Jene Sanchez, 21, was found guilty of the three felonies, including attempted murder, filed against him in the Feb. 9 shooting that wounded a man in the head. Police found Sanchez in an alley soon after.

The victim survived and told authorities Sanchez approached him on West Lerdo Highway near Shafter Avenue, shouted a gang affiliation and started shooting after the victim asked if he was having a bad day, according to court documents.

Sanchez admitted to the shooting, the documents say, telling police, “I couldn’t even fight the case if I wanted to. I got caught with my hand in the cookie jar and in broad daylight.”