BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who participated in the 2018 torture-killing of a man whose body was found in a burning pickup was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life in prison.

Seantazz Thomason, 26, was found guilty last month of torture, murder, kidnapping and second-degree robbery. Co-defendant Gerrell Hasley Jr, 38,. was also convicted on identical charges as well as arson and possession of a gun by a felon. He’s set for sentencing Sept. 7.

A third man, Derrick Sutton, pleaded no contest to conspiracy and was sentenced to three years, according to court records.

The three were charged in the death of 37-year-old convenience store owner Moises Leon. Police said they plotted to kidnap and rob Leon, who was known to carry large amounts of cash.

Court documents allege they beat Leon, stole his wallet and other items then forced him into his pickup and went for a drive. Leon’s body was found July 27, 2018, inside the burning truck in the south alley of the 800 block of Karma Court, in south Bakersfield.

Leon suffered a gunshot wound to his head and blunt force trauma consistent with being hit with the muzzle of a gun, according to the documents.