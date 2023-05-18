BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Animosity between two Taft men spilled over into violence five years ago, leaving one dead and another facing the prospect of life behind bars.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced Bobby Gene Sherrell Jr. to 25 years to life for gunning down David Steelman the morning of June 13, 2018. Sherrell was convicted of murder in December.

The two had issues with each other, according to court documents. A witness told deputies Steelman, 31, attacked Sherrell, 42, with a baseball bat weeks before the fatal confrontation.

Evidence presented at trial indicated Steelman saw Sherrell driving the morning of June 13 and tried to avoid him by walking toward an alley near Crystal Street, prosecutors said. He was unarmed.

Sherrell drove down the alley and Steelman hit the closed driver’s side window as the car approached, according to prosecutors, prompting Sherrell to pull a .38-caliber revolver from the driver’s door pocket. He fired once, hitting Steelman in the chest, prosecutors said.

Deputies arrested Sherrell later that day. He denied involvement, calling Steelman a “good kid” who didn’t deserve to die, according to court documents. He explained the damage to his driver’s side window by saying he broke it himself out of anger at his wife, who had stabbed their air mattress, documents said.