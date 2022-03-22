BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The girl begged him to stop. Clint Mason didn’t listen.

Angry she hadn’t finished her homework and chores, Mason used a belt and metal cane to beat 8-year-old Ger’Mya Amirah Alexander. She died hours later.

On Tuesday, Mason, 39, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. He pleaded no contest last month to a charge of first-degree murder.

Charges of torture and child cruelty were dismissed under the plea agreement.

The assault on Ger’Mya, the daughter of Mason’s girlfriend, happened March 17, 2020, authorities said in court filings. Mason had fled the apartment by the time the girlfriend returned home.

Arrested two days later at a Motel 6 in Inglewood, Mason told investigators Ger-Mya was unable to walk upstairs after the beating and complained she felt sick and had trouble breathing. He said he didn’t get her medical aid.

She wasn’t breathing when he checked on her hours later, the filings say.

A camera system installed in the apartment captured video showing Mason “using a two-handed, overhead swing” as he hit Ger’Mya with the cane, according to the filings. She cried out and pleaded with him to stop.

In response, Mason told her he didn’t “give an (expletive)” and asked, “”Want me to put my leg in your neck?” when she didn’t lie still on an ottoman as he hit her, the filings say.