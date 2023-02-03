BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to murder in the death of his cellmate has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, according to court records.

Jesse Louis Serrano, 45, was sentenced Thursday in the death of Gustavo Vital, 34.

Early on Nov. 11, 2015, a guard at North Kern State Prison responded to yelling and found Serrano standing by his cell door. “I killed my cellie,” Serrano said as he was removed from the cell, according to court documents.

Guards removed a ligature from Vital’s neck and started CPR but he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, documents said. His death was later ruled homicide by strangulation/asphyxiation.

Serrano was charged in February 2016.

Serrano was serving a 16-year prison term for using a hostage as a human shield in Los Angeles County at the time of Vital’s death, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Vital was received by CDCR out of Los Angeles County on March 19, 2012, and was serving a sentence of more than three decades for second-degree robbery.