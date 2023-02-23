BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to two felonies filed in a car-to-car shooting was sentenced Thursday to 24 years in prison.

Datreyon Coleman, 21, pleaded no contest last month to attempted murder and assault with a gun in connection with the shooting, which wounded two people. Three other felonies were dismissed.

The shooting was believed to have resulted from a feud between the Country Boy Crips and East Side Crips, investigators said in court filings. Coleman was in another gang member’s vehicle when he fired at a white Dodge Charger the afternoon of Oct. 28, 2019, authorities said.

Co-defendant William Horace Jackson Jr., the man whose vehicle Coleman allegedly used, pleaded no contest in 2021 to accessory and gang participation charges and was sentenced to 16 months.