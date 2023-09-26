BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arguing there was no real victim, the attorney for a man convicted of human trafficking of a minor in a police decoy operation asked his client be given probation.

If the court found that unreasonable, then Kendall McDaniel should be sentenced to the lowest prison term applicable, attorney Phillip Gillet said.

But Judge Michael G. Bush, noting McDaniel had numerous prior convictions — including a strike offense — and that his actions in the current case showed planning and sophistication, imposed the upper term of 12 years.

Doubled by the strike offense, McDaniel received a total of 24 years in prison at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.

Authorities say McDaniel, 31, believed he was communicating online with a 16-year-old girl whom he offered shelter and a vehicle if she worked as a prostitute for him.

In actuality, an undercover police detective was responding to his messages. Posing as a teen, the detective agreed to travel to Bakersfield and engage in prostitution.

“Detectives told McDaniel on the account that the created juvenile was a minor and was 16 years old,” investigators wrote in a court filing. “McDaniel said he did not care and would still be the pimp for the fake account girl.”

Prosecutor Janae Knallay said there were 370 posts on McDaniel’s Instagram page glorifying human trafficking and pimping culture.

In December, McDaniel was arrested after arriving at a bus station with the expectation of meeting the girl, according to police reports. He was found guilty last month of human trafficking of a minor.