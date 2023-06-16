BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy was sentenced Thursday to 24 years in prison, according to court records.

The sentencing of Paul Strategos, 46, concludes a case originating in 2007 after the boy told his father a stranger sexually abused him outside a vacant house in northwest Bakersfield. Strategos pleaded no contest to three of the eight counts filed against him.

The father noticed wet rocks in the gravel area where the boy indicated the assault took place, according to court documents. He gathered them and they were submitted to the Kern Regional Crime Lab; they tested positive for semen. The DNA sample was entered into the FBI’s database but no match was found.

It wasn’t until May 2021 — 14 years later — that police received a hit on the DNA evidence.

Strategos had been arrested the year before on a charge of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and his DNA was entered into a database. It matched the DNA taken from the gravel, documents said.

A records check showed Strategos in 2007 lived about 2 1/2 miles from where the sexual assault occurred, according to the documents, and moved to Tehachapi six months later.

Arrested and shown photo of the victim at age 6, Strategos denied ever seeing or sexually assaulting him, according to the documents. A detective explained all the evidence pointed to him, and Strategos said, “I don’t remember doing it,” the filings said.

The victim, now in his 20s, and his family confronted Strategos at a hearing earlier this year. The father told Strategos he probably believed he had gotten away with the crime as years passed.

But he said his son’s quick thinking, immediately reporting what happened and leading him to the crime scene, eventually resulted in bringing Strategos to justice. “You underestimated my son, Mr. Strategos,” the father said.