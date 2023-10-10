BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal shooting in Lamont was sentenced Tuesday to 21 years in prison, according to court records.

Jonathan Villalpando, 29, was found guilty in May of killing Eric Nikolas Futrell, 37. Villalpando was found in a vineyard soon after the May 4, 2020, shooting and taken into custody.

Court records show Villalpando has another sentencing hearing next month in two unrelated cases, one in which he pleaded no contest to felony assault and another in which he pleaded no contest to being an inmate in possession of a weapon.