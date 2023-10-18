BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to approaching a teen girl from behind and groping her was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison, according to court records.

Prosecutors have said Timothy Kensavath also must register as a sex offender for life under the terms of a plea agreement reached in August, when he pleaded no contest to sexual battery.

Kensavath, 23, was arrested after two girls, both 14, reported they were walking home from Freedom Middle School on April 25 and a man approached and groped one of them, according to court documents.

Kensavath was arrested a day after the April 25 incident. At the time of his arrest, he was facing similar cases in Fresno County on allegations of sex acts with a minor, indecent exposure and sexual battery, according to a prosecutor.