BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An unlicensed driver who pleaded no contest to fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in northeast Bakersfield was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison.

David Comonfort Alvarez, 28, pleaded no contest last month to hit-and-run causing death and reckless driving in the May 28 crash that killed Morgan Lafaye Barber, 56. Alvarez admitted his only concern after the crash was to “escape” and avoid police, according to court documents.

“David Alvarez admitted to me that he was the driver/sole occupant of the suspect vehicle at the time of the collision and that he fled from the scene immediately after the collision because he feared going to jail because he does not possess a valid driver’s license,” an investigator wrote in court filings.

Witnesses reported a Dodge Ram traveling westbound on Highway 178 ran a red light at about 8:40 p.m. and hit a vehicle driven by Barber as it attempted to turn east from Alfred Harrell Highway. Barber, the sole occupant, died at the scene.

The Ram continued west on 178 until it became disabled in a dirt field on the north side of the roadway, the documents say. Its driver got out and ran.

Contacted by police, the pickup’s registered owner said Alvarez had been driving the vehicle and was hiding, reports say. The owner provided them with an address where officers found Alvarez sleeping in an attached building.