BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested during a sting operation in which detectives posed as minors online was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison, according to court records.

Dominique Walker, 34, pleaded no contest last year to contacting a minor to commit a sex act and a drug charge.

Walker was one of several men who engaged in inappropriate communication during the June sting operation, made plans to meet minors for sex acts and showed up at an arranged meeting place, according to police.