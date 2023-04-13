BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who shot and seriously wounded a man he believed had spoken negatively about his wife was sentenced Wednesday to 19 years in prison, according to court records.

Chesre Carbajal, 28, was found guilty in February of attempted murder and other charges.

Prosecutors have said the victim arrived around noon at a family member’s home near McFarland when Carbajal drove up and asked if he’d been making negative remarks about his wife. The victim denied it and drove away when Carbajal became upset. He told authorities he headed east on Elmo Highway and began making a U-turn to go west toward McFarland when he saw Carbajal remove a rifle from a car.

The victim said he sped up but heard multiple gunshots, one of which struck him in the head, prosecutors said. He was airlifted to a hospital and survived.

A search of Carbajal’s car turned up a .22-caliber rifle loaded with live rounds and a box of ammunition, prosecutors said.