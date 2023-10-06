BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man who pleaded no contest to a car-to-car shooting on Highway 58 was sentenced Friday to 19 years in prison, according to court records.

Mauricio Ibarra, 25, pleaded no contest last month to assault with a gun. Charges of attempted murder and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle were dismissed.

According to California Highway Patrol, on the evening of July 28, 2022, Ibarra drove a black Audi SUV east on the highway and fired at another vehicle west of H Street. There was damage to the other vehicle’s right front window.