BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who stabbed a dog then set the animal on fire while it was still alive was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years and eight months in prison.

Orlando Vela, 37, sat quietly next to defense attorney Jim Rogers as Judge Charles R. Brehmer handed down the sentence.

On the morning of May 6, 2020, police approached Vela near the intersection of Union and California avenues as he pushed a shopping cart containing the dog, which died. He was “aggressive, combative, yelling” and refused to listen to officers as he drew a 12-inch dagger and walked into traffic lanes, according to prosecutors.

More officers arrived and Vela swung at them but was taken to the ground, where he continued to resist, attempting to bite officers, according to prosecutors. He was restrained and placed in handcuffs.

A jury in June found Vela guilty of animal cruelty and arson, among other offenses.