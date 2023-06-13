BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who bludgeoned a co-worker to death over rumors he was sleeping with an ex-girlfriend was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years to life in prison.

Jose Luis Gutierrez-Rosales, 50, was convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of Hector Javier Castaneda Vasquez.

Other co-workers witnessed the beating carried out by Gutierrez-Rosales with a heavy metal pipe on April 18 of last year, according to court documents. The slaying took place near irrigation pipes on Di Giorgio Road, east of Lamont.

Vasquez, 56, died at the scene. He suffered broken bones in his face and had cuts to his face and the back of his head, according to the documents.

After killing Vasquez, Gutierrez-Rosales drove to Taft, left the vehicle there then began walking to Bakersfield, he told detectives after his arrest days later. He said he asked God for forgiveness. It was only a matter of time before he was arrested, he told detectives.

The killing happened following persistent ridicule from co-workers over his ex-girlfriend’s relationship with Vasquez, Gutierrez-Rosales told detectives. He said they laughed and bullied him, and he’d had enough.

“This is for getting involved with my family,” Gutierrez-Rosales said he told Vasquez as he hit him, according to the documents.

A woman interviewed by investigators said she and Gutierrez-Rosales were in a relationship for three months but had separated weeks before the killing, documents said. She said he has anger issues.