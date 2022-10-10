BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter for shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend was sentenced to 16 years and four months in prison.

Adanid Rebollar, 36, was sentenced Thursday. He was acquitted of attempted murder and found guilty of the lesser charge of attempted manslaughter as well as two gun-related offenses and an attempted threat charge.

The shooting happened on Melwood Street in southeast Bakersfield on Dec. 3, 2019. The victim suffered serious injuries but survived, police said.