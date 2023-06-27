BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was accused of yelling racial slurs as he vandalized a Burger King restaurant was sentenced Tuesday to 16 months in jail, court records show.

Rodney Rusco, 53, won’t spend much more time in custody as he already has more than 500 days of custody credits, having been held in jail since his arrest last year. He pleaded no contest last month to charges of vandalism and resisting arrest, and other charges — including four hate crime offenses — were dismissed, according to Superior Court records.

Rusco, who is white, shouted “white power” and hurled racial slurs at the restaurant’s Hispanic employees while holding a knife during the Oct. 13 incident, according to court filings.

Employees of the Burger King at 7990 White Lane locked themselves in an office after Rusco began breaking items and jumped over the front counter, the filings say. Rusco tried but failed to break into the office, according to the documents, and was taken into custody by police who used a taser and physical force. Damage was estimated at $10,000.