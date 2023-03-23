BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 16 months in jail after pleading contest to stealing mail and leading police on a chase in northeast Bakersfield.

Raymond Ceja, 29, was sentenced Wednesday and already has more than 200 days of custody credits, according to court records.

Police were dispatched early Dec. 6 to a report of a man breaking into a community mailbox in the 4200 block of Boise Street, just north of Panorama Drive. Officers arrived to find the suspect’s car leaving the area. They followed it until the driver, Ceja, abandoned the vehicle in the 3300 block of Dartmouth Street, police said.

Ceja ran and a police dog found him hiding in a backyard, police said. Officers found stolen mail, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools in the vehicle, police said.