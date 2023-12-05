BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who allegedly threatened to kill members of a Pentecostal church was sentenced Tuesday to 16 months in jail, according to court records.

Miguel Campos, 32, pleaded no contest last month to violating civil rights by force or threat of force. A charge of making terroristic threats was dismissed.

As part of the plea agreement, Campos must stay away from Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal and a woman to whom he made “aggressively sexual” remarks, prosecutors said. Police said he has a history of antagonizing church members.

Campos last year allegedly propositioned the woman — who attends the church — and demanded her father bring her to his hotel room.

When rejected, he arrived at the church armed with a kitchen knife and threatened to kill the pastor and others, according to prosecutors. Congregation members disarmed him.