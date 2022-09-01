BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tired of being told what to do, Juan Carlos Ortega beat a 71-year-old man with a piece of wood then repeatedly stabbed him, he told investigators.

Ortega also said he killed Javier Ibarra-Ibarra because he felt like a burden to him, according to court documents. He admitted using methamphetamine and hearing voices which became unmanageable the morning of the assault.

On Wednesday, Ortega, 31, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after pleading no contest to second-degree murder.

The slaying happened in Wasco the morning of May 27, 2020. Ortega hid the body behind a trailer on property where he lived with Ibarra-Ibarra in the 1000 block of F Street, sheriff’s reports say.

Ortega has a prior conviction for possession of drug paraphernalia, records show.

Investigators encountered difficulties as they questioned him after Ibarra-Ibarra’s death.

“Ortega made several statements during the interview that did not make sense and had trouble directly answering some questions,” an investigator wrote.