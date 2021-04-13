Man gets 15 years to life for fatally beating roommate with prosthetic leg

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who beat his roommate with a prosthetic leg, inflicting fatal injuries, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years to life in prison.

Paul Lujan, 44, told police his roommate tried to hit him and he acted in self-defense when he repeatedly punched the other man. Lujan said he then removed his prosthetic leg and beat 68-year-old Lawrence Olivas with it.

Olivas suffered facial fractures and head trauma and died two months later.

Lujan pleaded no contest last month to a charge of second-degree murder.

The men shared a room at “Betty’s Home” a local care facility for adults with mental and physical disabilities. Olivas had “severe medical conditions,” prosecutors said, and court documents say he was legally blind and suffering from dementia.

Lujan told police the altercation happened after the men argued early May 9, 2019, when Lujan refused to turn off the country music he was playing in the room they shared. But prosecutors say Olivas was asleep when Lujan attacked him.

“Bakersfield police officers spoke with multiple witnesses and located corroborating physical evidence,” prosecutors said. “Lujan was subsequently arrested and charged. Although Lujan initially claimed he acted in self-defense, additional statements obtained after his arrest contradicted his previous assertions of self-defense.”