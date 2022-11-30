BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to an assault charge in a shooting that seriously injured a man in Wasco.

Alejandro Jauregui, 24, was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded no contest last month to assault with a gun, and prosecutors dismissed four other felonies, including a charge of attempted murder, according to court records.

Jauregui was arrested on Stockdale Highway in October 2020 in connection with a shooting that happened the month before in the 1000 block of 16th Street, according to sheriff’s officials. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Kern Medical in critical condition but survived.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on Sept. 17, officials said.