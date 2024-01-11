BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After shooting a man he believed was fooling around with his wife, Daniel Marquez Gonzalez fled the county and eventually made his way to Mexico, according to statements contained in court filings.

Sixteen years passed.

In 2023, Gonzalez’s luck ran out. He was located and extradited to Kern County on a charge of first-degree murder.

Offered a deal, Gonzalez, 51, pleaded no contest to a charge of voluntary manslaughter and on Wednesday was sentenced to 14 years in prison, court records show.

Gonzalez pleaded no contest to killing Jose Feliciano Alvarado, whose body was found Feb. 15, 2007, on a dirt access road in the area of Granite Road and Woody Granite Road.

A year after the killing, a man in custody wrote to law enforcement saying he witnessed Alvarado’s death, according to court filings.

Interviewed in jail, the man explained how he was on his way to his brother-in-law’s house to see about a car when his vehicle broke down on Highway 99 near Pond Road. He started walking but Gonzalez came by in a Jeep and agreed to give him a ride.

Gonzalez left the highway using the Sherwood Avenue exit, drove a few blocks and stopped in front of a house with people standing in the front yard. Gonzalez called a man over who got in the back seat, the witness told investigators.

They started driving east toward Highway 65 and the man who just got in — identified by the witness as Alvarado — asked Gonzalez what he was doing in McFarland.

“I’m looking for traitors,” Gonzalez said according to the witness. “They said you’ve been with my wife.”

Alvarado at first denied it, then said he went out with her twice but nothing happened, the witness said according to the filings. They kept driving east toward what the witness called “barren land” and took a dirt side road.

Gonzalez got out and said he needed to urinate, the witness said. Gunshots quickly followed, he said.

The witness told investigators Gonzalez shot Alvarado twice in the chest. Alvarado tried to crawl under the Jeep and Gonzalez retrieved another handgun and fired shots into his back and buttocks, he said.

Gonzalez climbed back into the Jeep and ran over the body, the witness said according to the filings. They drove away, the witness said, and Gonzalez dropped him off at his brother-in-law’s place.