BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading no contest to stabbing his girlfriend, according to court records.

Rafael Salas, 31, pleaded no contest last month to attempted murder, and prosecutors dismissed charges of spousal abuse and assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun.

The stabbing occurred March 24, 2022, on Water Street, between Alta Vista Drive and River Boulevard. Salas’ girlfriend suffered multiple stab wounds, deputies said.