BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of molesting a girl beginning when she was 9 has been sentenced to 132 years to life in prison.

Jesse Cruz, 39, was sentenced Tuesday, court records show. A jury convicted him last month of 11 charges.

The molestation occurred between Jan. 1, 2018, and Feb. 3, 2021, according to prosecutors. They said Cruz bribed the victim to engage in sex acts.

The victim’s mother found a cellphone containing photos and videos of the acts, prosecutors said.