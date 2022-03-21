BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of voluntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing a woman during a fight two years ago was sentenced Monday to 13 years in prison.

Leonard Herring, 48, stabbed Denysha Langston, 25, during a fight in East Bakersfield on May 6, 2020. He claimed self-defense, saying Langston and a man attacked him while he sat in his car around 1 a.m. outside his girlfriend’s home.

Langston and the man were related to the girlfriend.

A jury last month acquitted Herring of murder and attempted murder and instead found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.