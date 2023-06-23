BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man who shot his girlfriend nine times, killing her, was sentenced Friday to 125 years to life plus 28 years in prison.

The sentencing of Samuel Mansfield Brown came after the mother of victim Shavonna Wilson gave an emotional statement describing how her daughter felt safe with Brown — and how he betrayed them.

“Sam you broke my heart, Sam you broke my heart,” Shaunte Spruell said through tears. “I trusted you.”

Brown, 53, was found guilty of first-degree murder, possession of a gun by a felon, transportation and possession of methamphetamine for sale while armed with a gun, attempted carjacking and assault on an elder. He has two prior “strike” convictions, prosecutors said.

Early Aug. 22, 2020, Brown dropped Shavonna Wilson’s body at Kern Medical after shooting her at a Motel 6 on Brundage Lane, according to court documents. She suffered gunshot wounds to her head, back, hip, hand and torso.

About two hours later, a Bakersfield police officer located Brown’s vehicle in East Bakersfield and tried to pull him over. A chase ensued and deputies eventually took over the pursuit as Brown traveled south on Highway 99 at high speeds. A spike strip was used to disable the vehicle in the area of Highways 166 and 99, and Brown was arrested.

In June 2020, Brown assaulted a 70-year-old man in the Shafter/Wasco area, prosecutors said. He and Wilson were trespassing in a U-Haul on the man’s property, and when the man blocked their path with a pickup truck, Brown pulled him from the vehicle and repeatedly punched him, prosecutors said.

