BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to fatally shooting two men in Lost Hills was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison.

Marco Aldaco, 32, pleaded no contest last month to two counts of voluntary manslaughter. Two counts of murder and several gun-related counts were dismissed.

Aldaco was arrested in the Aug. 30, 2022, shooting of Ulyses Aviles, 34, and Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33. Aviles died at the scene and Gonzalez died a month later at Kern Medical.

Aviles and Gonzalez arrived around 11 p.m. at an apartment on Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills where Aldaco was staying with his pregnant girlfriend and her daughter. The girlfriend told investigators she believed the men showed up to fight Aldaco in retaliation for Aldaco assaulting Gonzalez’s uncle.

She told investigators she asked them to leave, but Aviles threatened her and her daughter, holding his shorts in a way that made her suspect he was hiding a weapon.

Aldaco opened fire, she said according to the reports.

Aviles suffered gunshot wounds to his arms, legs and upper back, the reports say. Gonzalez was also hit multiple times. Investigators found 17 bullet strikes to the car, according to the reports. A total of 27 rounds were fired.

