Man gets 12 years for deadly stabbing near Bakersfield marijuana dispensary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the stabbing death of a man near a medical marijuana dispensary in East Bakersfield.

Miguel Bravo, 30, was sentenced Wednesday in the death of 28-year-old Tanner Alan Blankenship, according to court records. Bravo pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter.

Blankenship was stabbed early July 20, 2020 near the Backyard Organics medical marijuana dispensary on River Boulevard near Knotts Street, deputies said. He was taken by private vehicle to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies arrested Bravo in September of last year. A charge of first-degree murder was dismissed under the plea agreement.