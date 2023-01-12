BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday after pleading no contest to killing a man during what police said was a gang-related gunfight.

Adan Martinez, 19, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and gang participation in the shooting that occurred early last year at the intersection of Oregon and Miller streets. Fernando Bustamante, 43, died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses reported a man approached Bustamante the afternoon of Jan. 9, 2022, and asked his gang affiliation, according to court documents. Bustamante identified himself as a rival gang member and the two exchanged gunfire, the reports say.

Surveillance footage captured the incident, and information provided by witnesses led police to Martinez. He was arrested days later outside his home.