BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who smoked methamphetamine then gave a motorcycle ride to a woman who suffered fatal injuries was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in prison.

A jury last month found Richard Patrick McQuade guilty of charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of a drug causing injury and possession of meth while armed with a loaded gun.

According to prosecutors, McQuade, 45, smoked meth at least twice May 14, 2021, then gave a ride to Brooke Curry. They rode just three blocks when McQuade, speeding on a residential street, slammed on the brakes at a stop sign.

Curry was thrown from the bike and suffered a brain injury. She died three weeks later.

Blood tests revealed McQuade had an “abuse level” of meth in his system, prosecutors said.