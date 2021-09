Related Content Man pleads no contest to carjacking charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received a 10-year prison term after pleading no contest to a carjacking charge.

Billy Gleghorn, 24, was sentenced Monday in Kern County Superior Court. A charge of possession of a firearm by a felon was dismissed after he pleaded no contest last month.

Police arrested Gleghorn in May after a standoff at his home in the 2700 block of Karen Place, in southeast Bakersfield.