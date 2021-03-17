Man gets 10 years for attacking girlfriend with box cutter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attacking his girlfriend with a box cutter, inflicting injuries that required surgery.

Jason Estrada, 23, received the prison term Tuesday following his conviction on attempted murder and spousal abuse charges.

His then-girlfriend suffered cuts to her neck, chest, back and arm in the June 11 attack at an East Bakersfield home. She underwent surgery for some of the injuries, including a stab wound to her neck.

The jury that convicted Estrada also found it to be true that he had been convicted of a previous domestic violence incident in January 2020. In that case, prosecutors said, Estrada punched a different woman multiple times in the head and neck.

