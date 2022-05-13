BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed early Friday morning in east Bakersfield.

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a car crash just after midnight for a vehicle that struck a stop sign near Niles Street and Pesante Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound in the car. They were unconscious but stayed breathing. They were transferred to a local hospital where they later died, according to KCSO.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.