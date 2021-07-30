Man found incompetent to stand trial in strangulation death of Bakersfield woman

Jared Oliver, 47, appears in court for arraignment in this file image.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of strangling a woman at an apartment complex in west Bakersfield is not competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday.

Criminal proceedings have been suspended against Jared Oliver, 47. He will be transported to a state hospital where psychiatrists will begin working to restore him to competency.

A defendant is ruled incompetent if they don’t understand the proceedings against them and can’t assist their legal team in the preparation of a defense.

Oliver was arrested April 1 after police were called to Saunders Park Villa on Real Road and found the body of 42-year-old Jodie Dawn Arvizu.

A probable cause declaration filed in the case says Oliver admitting killing Arvizu. He told police he choked her for nine minutes because he’s the “Messiah” and it was written in the Bible he must kill her.

An autopsy determined cause of death as strangulation.

Oliver has been held without bail on a charge of first-degree murder.