Man found in silo identified

Three weeks ago an unidentified man was found dead inside of a silo and today that man was identified.

The man was identified as Allen Jeffrey Stracener, 26, of Bakersfield. The cause and manner of death are still pending further studies after the initial postmortem examination, according to the coroner.

Stracener was found on June 5, in the 18000 block of Zerker Road in Shafter. That morning farm workers were trying to use the silo but it was blocked. Just after 9 a.m. the workers called officials once they discovered it was a body that was causing the blockage.

The Kern County Fire Department was called in to pull the body out and the Shafter Police Department took over the investigation.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Section at (661) 868-0119 or the investigating agency, Shafter Police Department at (661) 746-8500, and request Detective Phil Yoshikawa.