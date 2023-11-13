BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has found a Kern County man guilty of taking a vehicle and driving under the influence of methamphetamines in Ridgecrest in January.

In January, the victim met Robinson, who appeared to be homeless, at a gas station in Ridgecrest. The good Samaritan offered Robinson to stay with him for a couple of days, but ended up leaving on Jan. 14 when Robinson stole a key to the victim’s vehicle and took off with the vehicle and attached a flatbed trailer.

At the time, the victim had been discharged from the military and was using the vehicle and trailer as his only source of income. Police found Robinson and the vehicle hours later where officers suspected him of being under the influence of methamphetamine.

Robinson’s blood sample later revealed he had almost eight times the therapeutic amount of meth in his system. A search of the stolen vehicle confirmed police’s suspicions as they found a syringe loaded with liquid meth and paraphernalia to smoke it.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12 and is facing seven years and four months in state prison.