BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting a woman pregnant with his child has been found guilty of attempted murder, according to court records.

A jury on Tuesday also convicted 34-year-old Francisco Paul Lopez of spousal abuse, assault with a gun and possession of a gun by a felon, records show. He has another hearing next month.

Police on Jan. 1 were called to South Owens and East Third streets and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her neck. The woman had what police described as moderate injuries and both she and the unborn child survived.

Prosecutors say the shooting occurred at a family party during which Lopez got into a fight with his girlfriend’s sister. He pulled a gun and fired a single shot at her but missed and hit his girlfriend, who prosecutors say was two to three months pregnant.

Lopez has been held without bail since his arrest. He faces a life term in prison at his Nov. 22 sentencing hearing.