BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 30-year-old man has been found guilty of engaging in sex acts with a 13-year-old girl he met at a party, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Juan Gonzalez was found guilty on Tuesday of three felonies and faces up to nine years in prison at his sentencing next month, prosecutors said in a release. He admitted having a sexual relationship with the girl, according to the release.

“It is vital that we protect our most vulnerable from child predators in our community,” said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. “I am grateful that this conviction will prevent another innocent child from becoming his next victim.”

Prosecutors said Gonzalez on multiple occasions from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12 parked his truck outside the girl’s home in the early morning hours. The two would then engage in sex acts in the truck, according to the release.