BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s office announced a guilty verdict for an accused pimp as a result of a April 2022 undercover human trafficking investigation.

A Kern County jury found Willie Donte Brown, 35, guilty of one count of pimping and another count of pandering as part of an undercover human trafficking operation involving local and federal law enforcement.

Undercover officers observed Brown interact with the sex worker victim and detained Brown as he waited for the victim to complete the transaction. Their investigation revealed Brown acted as the victim’s pimp, prosecutors said.

Text messages between Brown and the victim revealed the money she made would be given to him to fund Brown’s lifestyle.

Brown had a prior strike conviction, which did not make him eligible for probation or parole.

“Pimps prey on vulnerable individuals, employing various tactics to force them into performing sexual acts for their own personal gain. This horrifying cycle leads to false promises, violence, and tragic endings. I am proud of law enforcements’ joint efforts in protecting our community. Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer

Brown’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6 and faces up to 12 years in prison.