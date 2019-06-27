Man found guilty of calling in false report of active shooter at hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury convicted a man of calling in a false report of an active shooter at Mercy Hospital Southwest, court records show.

The jury found Mario Thompson guilty of a misdemeanor charge of false report of an emergency. He’s scheduled to be sentenced July 2.

Thompson sparked a massive emergency response when he reported an active shooter at the hospital in August, prompting the facility to go on lockdown for hours as police searched for a gunman.

The report was made anonymously, and months passed without any information regarding the caller.

Thompson wasn’t linked to the call until Dec. 4, when he was arrested after police said he called in a second report of an active shooter, this time at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital. Police said he inserted himself into the investigation and identified himself to hospital security as a police officer.

In a jailhouse interview with KGET in December, Thompson acknowledged he suffers from mental illness and said he needs counseling. He denied calling police about an active shooter.

Officers detained Thompson and found him in possession of a pellet gun, pepper spray and prescription pills, according to police. They determined he was not a peace officer.

Thompson also had a metal security badge and a nylon pouch emblazoned with the word “police” in gold letters. He told officers he made the false report at Memorial to “test” law enforcement readiness, according to court documents.