Man found guilty of attempted murder in shooting of ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has found a man guilty of attempted murder, among other charges, in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

Rey Ramos Falcon, 31, was convicted on Thursday and faces up to 64 years to life in prison at his sentencing next month, prosecutors said.

On Nov. 22, 2018, Ramos went to his former girlfriend’s home at about 3:50 a.m., according to a District Attorney’s office news release. He triggered a motion detector alarm in the driveway, waking up her and her current boyfriend.

The couple went outside and saw Falcon standing about 15 feet away.

Falcon looked at them, said “What’s up,” and pointed a gun, the release says. He fired four shots, hitting them both, prosecutors said. The couple retreated inside and called 911.

A neighbor saw Falcon run to a nearby parking lot and drive away in a gold-colored vehicle, according to the release. He was arrested the next day.