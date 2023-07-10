BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces 73 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of attempted murder in connection to a 2022 central Bakersfield gang shooting that left a man wounded, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

On Friday, a Kern County jury convicted Israel Quinonez, 31, of two counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting near Chester Avenue and 8th Street on July 9, 2022, according to a release.

Israel Quinonez / Photo: Kern County District Attorney’s Office

Prosecutors said surveillance video in the area captured Quinonez brandish a gun at two victims and firing two rounds at them striking one of them in his right thigh. One victim fled from the scene and the other tried to hide behind a parked vehicle.

Quinonez then approached the wounded victim but got away on a bicycle as he heard witnesses calling 911 for help, according to prosecutors.

Investigators identified Quinonez as the shooter and arrested him on Aug. 12, 2022.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4 where he faces 73 years to life in prison.

