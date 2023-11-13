BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury found a man guilty on Nov. 8 of arranging to meet a minor for lewd and lascivious acts in a sheriff’s office decoy.

Officials with the District Attorney’s Office say Stephen Solano, 56, began speaking with detectives posing as a 16-year-old in a decoy dating profile in August 2022.

Solano was informed of her age and agreed to meet her for sex, according to officials.

Solano arrived at the agreed-upon meeting location and was met by Kern County Sheriff Detectives and he was placed under arrest.

Officials say his vehicle was searched and the phone used to contact the decoy minor and condoms were found.

Sentencing for Solano is scheduled for Dec. 13 and he faces three years in prison and a lifetime registration as a sex offender, according to the DA’s office.