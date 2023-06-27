BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of attempted murder and gun charges in a shooting that seriously injured a man in Shafter.

The jury on Monday found Elijah Jene Sanchez guilty of each of the three felonies filed against him, court records show. Sanchez is being held without bail and a sentencing date was not yet listed on the Superior Court website.

Sanchez, 21, admitted to the Feb. 9 shooting, telling an investigator, “I couldn’t even fight the case if I wanted to,” according to court documents. The shooting occurred in broad daylight and was witnessed by multiple people, including a police officer.

The victim was hit in the head and taken to Kern Medical. He survived.

The victim told authorities Sanchez approached him, yelled his gang affiliation and started shooting after the victim asked if he was having a bad day, according to the documents. Police found Sanchez in an alley soon after.