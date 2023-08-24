BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s office announced a guilty verdict for a man who violated his restraining order and repeatedly assaulted a woman in southeast Bakersfield.

A Kern County jury found Marcqual Andrews, 31, guilty of nine different criminal counts in a domestic violence and stalking case.

On May 8, Andrews approached the victim, his spouse, while she was sitting in her vehicle in a parking lot at her apartment complex in southeast Bakersfield. Although the victim already had a restraining order against Andrews, he proceeded to get into an argument with the victim and repeatedly struck the woman in the face and head, pushed her out of her vehicle and fled the scene, according to the office.

In the following days, Andrews repeatedly texted the victim, telling her that he would break her windows and kill her. On May 10, he carried out some of those threats when he broke the victim’s windows and slashed her vehicle’s tires. Andrews fled the scene for the second time, but Sheriff’s deputies were unable to locate him.

Andrews returned to the victim’s home on May 16 and threatened the victim and her family members with a realistic firearm replica and told them he was going to shoot them.

When KCSO arrived at the scene Andrews fled yet again, this time on foot.

Eventually, deputies arrested Andrews and were able to recover the replica firearm and the keys to the victim’s vehicle he had carjacked days earlier. The stolen vehicle was later found at Andrews’ relative’s home.

Andrews was convicted of stalking, two counts of criminal threats, vandalism, violation of a domestic violence restraining order, attempted criminal threats, carjacking and two misdemeanor counts of battery on a spouse and resisting arrest.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 21, where he faces up to 30 years and 4 months in prison.